Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 80,989 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,374,799 shares.The stock last traded at $19.97 and had previously closed at $20.36.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RFP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Resolute Forest Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.72.

Resolute Forest Products ( NYSE:RFP Get Rating ) (TSE:RFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 37.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

