Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Trading 9.7% Higher

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.06 and last traded at $28.92. 47,597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,201,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.36.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1,478.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

