Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.19–$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.60 billion-$24.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.91 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on RAD. StockNews.com raised shares of Rite Aid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of RAD stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.30. 38,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,066. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $19.22.

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.06). Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 50.63% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,621,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,187,000 after buying an additional 329,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rite Aid by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,034,000 after purchasing an additional 257,634 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Rite Aid by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,796,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 70,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Rite Aid by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,750,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,315,000 after purchasing an additional 733,923 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rite Aid by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,077,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 292,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

