RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:OPP traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $11.25. 964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,953. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 82,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 238,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 59,225 shares during the period.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

