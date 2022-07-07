RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
NYSE:OPP traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $11.25. 964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,953. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
