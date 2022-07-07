RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
Shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 98,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.
