RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:RMI)

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $17.36 on Thursday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 62,862 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

