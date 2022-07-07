Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 86,865 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 730,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,865 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.11% of Lowe’s Companies worth $147,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

LOW traded up $2.24 on Thursday, reaching $181.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,607. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.38. The company has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

