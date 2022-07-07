Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 79,332 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,592,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,332 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $161,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after buying an additional 1,560,168 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,870,096,000 after buying an additional 414,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,273,690,000 after buying an additional 408,181 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in CVS Health by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after buying an additional 3,361,760 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,346,805,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $93.78. 42,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,517,344. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.12 and a 200 day moving average of $101.14. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

