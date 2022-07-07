Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 710,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,574 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.35% of Hershey worth $153,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,623. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $231.60. The stock has a market cap of $333.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.73 and its 200 day moving average is $209.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 46.27%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,700.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,827,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 640,757 shares of company stock worth $140,883,702. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

