Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $128.73 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,373 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.15% of Analog Devices worth $128,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,374,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Analog Devices by 1,631.1% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 842,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,155,000 after acquiring an additional 794,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,912,000 after acquiring an additional 569,252 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,437,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,414,000 after purchasing an additional 511,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 396.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 510,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,138,000 after purchasing an additional 407,533 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ADI traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.68. 39,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,427. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.26. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.
A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.68.
In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analog Devices Profile (Get Rating)
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Analog Devices (ADI)
- Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
- Will Samsung Results Put A Bottom In Chip Stocks?
- Helen Of Troy Is What We Fear Most About Q2 Earnings
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.