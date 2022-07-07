Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $335.80 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,830,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,290 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 0.8% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $335,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,906,299,000 after purchasing an additional 885,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,368,472,000 after purchasing an additional 708,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,423,543,000 after acquiring an additional 138,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,534,890,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. DZ Bank cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.78 on Thursday, hitting $154.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,310. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.87 and its 200 day moving average is $172.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $142.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

