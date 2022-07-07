Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 27,611 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,611 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $137,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. State Street Corp grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,433,000 after buying an additional 53,727 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $603,340,000 after purchasing an additional 99,285 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,885,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,862,000 after buying an additional 233,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,778,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.04.

ORLY stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $660.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,549. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $748.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $619.22 and a 200 day moving average of $659.82. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

