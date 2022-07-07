Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,373,779 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 203,381 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.30% of Target worth $291,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.43. The stock had a trading volume of 42,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971,540. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.55.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,020 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,190 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

