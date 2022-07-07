Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 22,268 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 577,456 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 22,268 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $216,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Edward Jones downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.03.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $185.63. 83,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,484,709. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

