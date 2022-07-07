Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 66,502 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,481,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,502 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 1.0% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.16% of Eli Lilly and worth $424,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.41.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $3.29 on Thursday, reaching $326.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,441. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $332.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $303.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,914,812,113.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,048,829 shares of company stock valued at $328,740,043. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

