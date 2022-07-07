ROCKI (ROCKI) Price Hits $0.0299 on Major Exchanges

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One ROCKI coin can now be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ROCKI has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. ROCKI has a market capitalization of $240,711.95 and $48,386.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00134887 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 89.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.90 or 0.01004312 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00034228 BTC.

ROCKI Coin Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. The official website for ROCKI is rocki.app . The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp

ROCKI Coin Trading

