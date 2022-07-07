Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.10

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.10 and traded as high as C$6.12. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$6.11, with a volume of 114,318 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSI shares. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$640.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58.

Rogers Sugar ( TSE:RSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$253.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$223.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total transaction of C$140,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$590,087.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,200 shares of company stock worth $923,258.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

