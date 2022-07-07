Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Shares of Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 285000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.49.
Romios Gold Resources Company Profile (CVE:RG)
