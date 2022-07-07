Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Shares of Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 285000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Romios Gold Resources Company Profile

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its projects are located in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, and Nevada. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

