Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Gap Down to $4.05

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $3.95. Rover Group shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 2,509 shares traded.

ROVR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $722.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Rover Group had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 18,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $91,980.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,025,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,984,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $41,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,706 shares of company stock valued at $275,591.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 905,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 467,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

