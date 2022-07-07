RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Down 8.3%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.37. 34,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,735,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

A number of brokerages have commented on RES. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on RPC to $10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RPC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. RPC had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 220,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $1,911,451.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,134,023 shares in the company, valued at $70,359,298.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $7,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,040,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,746,147.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,069,494 shares of company stock worth $45,895,222. 65.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RPC by 869.6% in the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 174,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 156,527 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in RPC in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in RPC in the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RPC by 124.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 130,504 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 66,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 34,463 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

