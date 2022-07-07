RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Price Up 8.6%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.34. Approximately 12,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,707,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on RPC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Johnson Rice raised RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on RPC to $10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get RPC alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 1.61.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. RPC had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 170,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $1,204,006.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,160,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,283,773.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 474,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $3,563,059.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,331,600 shares in the company, valued at $25,020,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,069,494 shares of company stock worth $45,895,222. Insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in RPC by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in RPC by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RPC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in RPC by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.