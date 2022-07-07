RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Shares Down 16.7%

Shares of RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 181,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 192,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75.

RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.56 million for the quarter.

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance and lifestyle of athletically minded individuals.

