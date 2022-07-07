S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Acquires 309 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,607. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

