S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,551,490 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,382,000 after acquiring an additional 311,641 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,648,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $160,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,513 shares in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBR traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.62. 924,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,909,318. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.36. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $27.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.2984 per share. This represents a yield of 28.6%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.05.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

