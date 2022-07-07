S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $11.85 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,056 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.1% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned about 0.54% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

Shares of BSCM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.21. 8,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,980. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27.

