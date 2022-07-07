S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $5.57 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2,827.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,760 shares during the period. CBRE Group comprises approximately 2.4% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in CBRE Group by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

CBRE traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.98. 12,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,667. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.71 and its 200 day moving average is $89.79. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price target on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

