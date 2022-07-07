S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.39. The stock had a trading volume of 58,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,172. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.34. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.96 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

