S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,996 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.97. 30,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,184. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.93 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.29.

