S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,620 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 206,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 25,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 82,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJN traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $23.15. 5,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,625. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

