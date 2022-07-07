SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Trading Up 0.3%

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €6.50 ($6.77) and last traded at €6.34 ($6.60). Approximately 155,540 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 141,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.32 ($6.58).

Several analysts have commented on SFQ shares. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($18.75) target price on SAF-Holland in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($16.67) target price on SAF-Holland in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.54) target price on SAF-Holland in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($15.63) target price on SAF-Holland in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €12.00 ($12.50) price target on SAF-Holland in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Get SAF-Holland alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $276.45 million and a PE ratio of 7.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.13.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.