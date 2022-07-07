Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives $58.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.94.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAGE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director George Golumbeski bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 31.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 113.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 79,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 261.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 70,887 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $0.02. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 7,676.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.76 EPS for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

