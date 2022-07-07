Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 537.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,223 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,207 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM opened at $172.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $171.87 billion, a PE ratio of 167.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.17.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,423,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $292,776.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,443 shares of company stock worth $15,491,680. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Citigroup upped their target price on Salesforce to $192.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

