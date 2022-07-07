Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €20.50 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($21.35) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UN01. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.60 ($25.63) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.00) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($20.83) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($33.33) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($31.25) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

UN01 stock opened at €9.95 ($10.36) on Monday. Uniper has a 1 year low of €12.76 ($13.29) and a 1 year high of €42.45 ($44.22). The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €21.26 and a 200 day moving average of €28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

