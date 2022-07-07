Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €100.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) received a €100.00 ($104.17) price objective from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($140.63) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($102.08) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($104.17) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €130.00 ($135.42) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a €85.00 ($88.54) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of ETR:BMW traded down €0.13 ($0.14) on Thursday, reaching €71.37 ($74.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €67.58 ($70.40) and a 52-week high of €100.42 ($104.60). The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €78.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €83.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

