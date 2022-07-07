Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) & CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Head to Head Survey

CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) and Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CleanTech Acquisition and Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Sarcos Technology and Robotics $5.07 million 84.33 -$81.51 million N/A N/A

CleanTech Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sarcos Technology and Robotics.

Profitability

This table compares CleanTech Acquisition and Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanTech Acquisition N/A -21.72% 1.03% Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A -40.36% -25.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.4% of CleanTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for CleanTech Acquisition and Sarcos Technology and Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanTech Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sarcos Technology and Robotics 0 2 1 0 2.33

CleanTech Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.75%. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 205.76%. Given Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sarcos Technology and Robotics is more favorable than CleanTech Acquisition.

Summary

CleanTech Acquisition beats Sarcos Technology and Robotics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanTech Acquisition (Get Rating)

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics (Get Rating)

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions. The company also provides advanced robotic systems for industry, entertainment; medical devices, including artificial limbs and vascular systems; and mechanical and electrical microsystems for practical applications. The company serves healthcare, life sciences, telecommunications, robotics, defense, and entertainment industries. Sarcos Corp. was founded in 1983 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah with an additional office in Bellevue, Washington. Sarcos Corp. is a former subsidiary of Raytheon Company.

