SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Trading 0.1% Higher

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.45. 125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.47.

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that SBI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business; Asset Management Business; and Biotechnology, Healthcare and Medical Informatics Business segments. The company offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX margin trading; online securities; exchange and transaction services related to digital assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

