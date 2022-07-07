SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2022

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGFGet Rating) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.45. 125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.47.

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGFGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that SBI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business; Asset Management Business; and Biotechnology, Healthcare and Medical Informatics Business segments. The company offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX margin trading; online securities; exchange and transaction services related to digital assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.