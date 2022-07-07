Scala (XLA) Price Down 23.4% This Week

Scala (XLA) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Scala has a total market capitalization of $546,873.02 and approximately $1,119.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scala has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. One Scala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00134044 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.56 or 0.00451233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00034485 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

