Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1,158.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 54,969 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

NYSE SLB opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.93. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Schlumberger Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.