Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Shares Bought by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,582,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,002 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,931,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,692,000 after purchasing an additional 141,042 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 881,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after acquiring an additional 31,156 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 96,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000.

Shares of SCHK stock opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.75. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a one year low of $35.14 and a one year high of $47.03.

