Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Holdings Raised by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,417.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 405.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $51.13 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.49.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.