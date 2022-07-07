Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stake Lifted by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 4.6% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,146,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,306. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average of $50.37. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

