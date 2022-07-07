Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 187.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,825 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

SCHX stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $45.86. 2,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,695. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

