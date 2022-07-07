Scotiabank Cuts Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target to C$2.00

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TGB. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.70 to C$3.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.05.

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 44,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,139. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $304.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.21.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $93.42 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

