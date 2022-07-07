Scotiabank Cuts Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target to C$2.00

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TGB. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.70 to C$3.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.05.
NYSEAMERICAN:TGB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 44,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,139. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $304.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.21.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.
About Taseko Mines (Get Rating)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
