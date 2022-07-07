Scotiabank Lowers Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) to Sector Perform

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CP. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.87.
Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $71.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.60. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,236,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968,178 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,413,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404,285 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $672,023,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 108.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,207,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,633 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
