Scotiabank Lowers Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) to Sector Perform

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CP. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.87.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $71.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.60. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,236,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968,178 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,413,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404,285 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $672,023,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 108.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,207,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,633 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.