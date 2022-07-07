Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Gap Up to $175.13

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $175.13, but opened at $183.47. Seagen shares last traded at $180.17, with a volume of 59,524 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.11.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total value of $1,486,360.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $2,142,134.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,060 shares in the company, valued at $83,717,081.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,183 shares of company stock worth $11,122,510. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 256.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

