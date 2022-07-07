Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires 10,778 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 282.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,720 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,105,000 after purchasing an additional 308,920 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $834,651,000 after purchasing an additional 163,752 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,658,000 after purchasing an additional 342,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $8.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $320.83. 3,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,071. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.50.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.38.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

