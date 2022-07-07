Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 614,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,405,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.20% of Change Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,899,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,735,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,976 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,082,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,857,000 after purchasing an additional 933,892 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,239,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,919,000 after purchasing an additional 914,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,105,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,734,000 after purchasing an additional 654,316 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHNG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.34. The company had a trading volume of 54,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,784. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.44, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.05.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $920.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHNG. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen set a $27.75 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

