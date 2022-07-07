Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 86,500 Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $45,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.63. 355,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,846,145. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.25. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Teck Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.