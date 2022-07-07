Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys New Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,389,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,609 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 481.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,518,000 after buying an additional 1,441,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,423,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,990,000 after buying an additional 127,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,844,000 after purchasing an additional 99,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,929.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,323,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,058 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $691,125.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 19,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $617,082.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,741.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,277 shares of company stock worth $2,746,264. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

Shares of ACI stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.00. 100,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,215. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.53. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.