Segantii Capital Management Ltd Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.30% of Pathfinder Acquisition worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Pathfinder Acquisition by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $7,358,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $16,918,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,292,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 312,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 990,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 865,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFDR remained flat at $$9.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 11,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,216. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

